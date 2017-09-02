AP source: McDonald agrees to $24 million deal with Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) A person familiar with the negotiations says suspended safety T.J. McDonald has agreed to a $24 million, four-year extension with the Miami Dolphins.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the Dolphins have not announced it.

McDonald will miss the first half of the season serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy following his arrest last year on suspicion of driving under the influence.

McDonald spent the past four seasons with the Rams, starting 53 games. The suspension had already been announced when he signed as a free agent in March with the Dolphins, and they were impressed with him in training camp.

He’s expected to start opposite safety Reshad Jones the second half of the season.

—

