AP Source: Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky to debut vs. Vikings

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bears are going to give prized rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky a try.

A person familiar with the situation says the No. 2 overall draft pick from North Carolina will start against the Minnesota Vikings next Monday night after Mike Glennon struggled in the first four games. The person spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

It’s hardly a surprise that the Bears (1-3) will go with Trubisky considering how badly Glennon has struggled. He has five interceptions and three lost fumbles. He got picked off twice, lost a fumble on a sack and had another snap ricochet off his knee for a lost fumble in Thursday’s 35-14 loss at Green Bay.

—

