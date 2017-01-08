Antonio Brown Strikes Again for Second Monster Touchdown (Video)

Antonio Brown had never scored a touchdown in the playoffs coming into the AFC Wild Card Playoffs, but notched his second in two possessions on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense got off to a predictably hot start on Sunday at Heinz Field in their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Much of that was courtesy of star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who broke a screen pass loose and went 50 yards down the left sideline for the opening score. You’d think that the Dolphins would’ve learned to cover No. 84. Unfortunately for them, that was not the case.

This time operating over the middle of the field, Brown came across on a route that looked simply designed to get the first down. In fact, immediately after he caught the ball, Dolphins safety Bacarri Rambo was right there to make the play. Spoiler alert: he did not make the play.

Rambo took an absolutely atrocious angle on the shifty Brown, which is something that will get you burned every single time when one-on-one with the Steelers star. The receiver made a quick move and Rambo went flying by. That left a plethora of open field ahead of Brown and he took off leisurely to complete the rest of his 62-yard catch-and-run into the end zone for his second score of the first quarter:

For reference, Brown’s two biggest catches of the first quarter netted the All-Pro wideout two catches for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Not bad, if you ask me.

By some miracle, Brown did not have a postseason touchdown to his credit coming into this game. That obviously changed quickly and then became a distant memory with this second trip to the end zone. The floodgates may have opened.

