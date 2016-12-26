Antonio Brown Stretches To Get AFC North-Clinching Touchdown (Video)

Antonio Brown won the Pittsburgh Steelers the AFC North with a huge catch and effort to get a touchdown with only seconds left in the game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, for all of their faults, are never short on confidence. No matter what situation they’re in, they always feel like they have a shot. So when the Baltimore Ravens took a late fourth-quarter lead over them in Week 16 on Christmas Day, they still didn’t think they were done. By their estimation, they just had to do their work a little bit quicker than normal. So that’s exactly what Antonio Brown and the offense made happen.

With under two minutes left on the clock, Ben Roethlisberger and the offense worked their way down the field quickly. They could have just kicked a field goal to tie it up and force overtime. However, in a game where they could clinch the AFC North with a win, they wanted to get the six points in the victory. Thus, they got the ball inside of the 10-yard line with 14 seconds remaining and started to take shots at the end zone.

However, Big Ben’s first throw was on a short in to the ineffable Brown. And the dynamic pass-catcher was short of the end zone and met by Ravens defenders. With the Steelers having no timeouts, they lose the game essentially if he would have gone down. Instead, he refused to go down just yet, pushing his defender forward a bit. Brown then made an indescribably savvy play to stretch out with the ball and get across the goal line for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown:

That’s a hell of a way to win the AFC North—especially against your rivals.

Not surprisingly, Brown was a monster all afternoon and evening for the Steelers on Christmas Day. He was targeted often and the Ravens had no answer. However, this play where it looked like they might’ve had an answer wound up being Brown’s best and most important contribution of the night.

