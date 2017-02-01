Nate Burleson tells Colin Cowherd why NFL wide receivers are such divas

Big-name NFL wide receivers are in the news this week, and that’s not necessarily a good thing.

According to a recent report, Steelers WR Antonio Brown allegedly voiced his displeasure with Pittsburgh by purposely running the wrong routes. Meanwhile, Giants WR Victor Cruz admitted his trip to Miami to soak in the sun on a boat wasn’t worth all the distraction and the noise. Even the usually quiet Julio Jones got into the act this week when he told reporters he doesn’t think anyone in the NFL can guard him one-on-one (to be fair, he’s right).

And those are just the latest examples of NFL receivers showing off a little “diva”-esque behavior. On Wednesday’s episode of The Herd live from Discovery Green in Houston for Super Bowl LI, Colin Cowherd explained how wide receivers are the icing, not the cake, of football — only for former NFL WR Nate Burleson to explain just why receivers act the way they do.

BURLESON: Well, we kinda have to be, you know? We don’t have the ball in our hands, so we understand that when we do get it, we have to take as much of the praise as we can. … But I’ll say this, I was a diva, I just didn’t let everybody know it. Every play, I wanted the ball. Every time I got in the end zone, I made sure 60, 70,000 people knew my name. I relished it. And that’s every single wide receiver on the field.

Now here’s where I disagree with you. I might be the cupcake of receivers. It’s tasty. It’s a side dish. It’s a dessert that you can get and nibble on. But you still want it, though. You’re like, “I’m going to add that to my plate.” … There’s that dessert that you look at and you say, “That’s the big dog. Somebody that brought that paid big money for that.” And when I eat that, it’s going to shut my whole meal down. I’m not eating any more. That’s all I need.

And there are a few receivers in this league that’s that major dessert that’s all they need. There’s the AJ Greens, there’s the Julio Jones, Antonio Browns, even if you will. When I played, the Calvin Johnsons, I looked at him and said you can build everything around this guy if you get the right pieces.

Indeed, the closest comparison for NFL wide receivers might not even be within their own sport. One could argue they’re more like NBA players such as LeBron James, who recently engaged in a war of words with Charles Barkley. And as Colin points out, that’s not a coincidence; the NBA is simply a more player-friendly league than the NFL.

