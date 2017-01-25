Antonio Brown posts video on Facebook trying to ‘quiet the noise’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is over but that doesn’t mean Pro Bowl wideout Antonio Brown has stopped posting videos on Facebook.

Brown on Wednesday took to the social media platform and posted a 14-minute video in an effort to “quiet the noise” three days after his season ended in the AFC title game against the New England Patriots.

Brown apologized on the video Wednesday for catching Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talking about the Patriots in the locker room moments after Pittsburgh’s playoff win over the Chiefs on Jan. 15.

“I apologize sincerely that I caught it in the moment when my coach was talking,” Brown said while filming from inside a plane.

Tomlin, who was caught on the recording making a profanity-laced postgame message, criticized Brown last week for his “selfish” actions. Brown, who was fined $10,000 by the team for the postgame video, apologized to the organization a few days before the AFC title game, which the Steelers lost 36-17.

After the game, it was reported that Brown was seen pouting after a Steelers touchdown, a report that was later recanted.

“There’s been a lot of reports, a lot of different people saying a lot of different things. You guys know the truth,” Brown said on the video Wednesday.

Brown, who enters the final year of his current deal, finished with seven catches for 77 yards in the loss to the Patriots. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive season after catching 106 passes for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns.