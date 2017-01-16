Antonio Brown goes public with Mike Tomlin’s postgame speech

After Sunday night’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted Mike Tomin’s postgame speech for all the world to see.

The Pittsburgh Steelers survived and advanced Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, as they escaped Arrowhead Stadium with an 18-16 victory. An AFC Championship Game road date with the New England Patriots is next up for Pittsburgh, as they look to keep their winning streak going.

After the game, Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin offered an impassioned postgame speech, and an unnamed player can be heard offering some advice to “keep it cool on social media” during the coming week.

Star wide receiver Antonio Brown was literally violating those words from a teammate on the spot, with a Facebook Live video chronicling the Steelers’ postgame locker room.

Here’s a sampling of what Tomlin had to say during Brown’s recording, with a pointed description of the Patriots in an apparent effort to fire up the team, via USA Today.

We spotted those a——- a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We’re going to touch down at 4 o’clock in the f——- morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that ass. But you ain’t gotta tell them we coming. Because some of us might not like the damn (inaudible) and s—. It’s the chest pounding, right? Keep a low profile and let’s get ready to ball out again in a few days and be right back at it. Hey, man, that’s our story.”

Brown has already taken the Facebook video down, surely in response to the immediate public reaction to it. Common sense also says to not offer the Patriots any bulletin board material, based on Tomlin’s comment about what they apparently have been “spotted” in terms of extra preparation time.

