Antonio Brown Breaks Loose for 50-Yard Opening Touchdown (Video)

Antonio Brown set the tone early for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Game, breaking loose for a 50-yard touchdown.

Coming into the AFC Wild Card Playoff on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, the Pittsburgh Steelers featured arguably the most talented offense in the postseason. Armed with their Killer Bs—Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown—they can burn anyone at any time. However, there was a bit of an anomaly when it came to their star wideout, Brown. Entering the matchup with the Dolphins, No. 84 had never scored a touchdown in the playoffs.

It took just a few minutes for the player most would call the best receiver in the NFL to change that outlier statistic.

The Steelers came right out of the gate seemingly looking to assert their will against a porous Dolphins defense. Bell was gashing them and Roethlisberger was dicing them up. However, it was when he looked to Brown on the left side of the field with a screen that he really got cooking. Brown had great space initially and had room to use his speed and get to the outside. Once on the left sideline, tight end Jesse James was there to seal the edge and let the wideout hit top-gear.

When Antonio Brown hits top-gear with nothing but green grass ahead, just go ahead and wave goodbye:

Brown can quite literally do it all at the position. He can make plays like this, but can also burn most defensive backs with his crisp routes and obviously blazing speed.

The Steelers wideout isn’t the league’s best for no reason. However, that makes it all the more surprising that he’d never notched a playoff touchdown before Sunday’s Wild Card matchup with Miami. If this is how he’s starting off the 2017 playoffs, though, I’d venture to say it might not be his last.

This article originally appeared on