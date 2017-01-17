Anthony Lynn slips up at Chargers introductory press conference

The San Diego Chargers technically exist only in our memory now, so it’s easy to sympathize with Anthony Lynn.

After over 50 years in San Diego, the Chargers’ NFL franchise has officially been re-named and re-branded in Los Angeles. In the midst of that news last week, Anthony Lynn was hired as the team’s new head coach in place of the fired Mike McCoy.

The Chargers officially introduced Lynn as head coach on Tuesday, from their new two-season home at StubHub Center. Right off the bat, Lynn mistakenly named his new team and cussed when talking about Bill Walsh getting him into coaching.

Check out the clip below, via TMZ.com (NSFW).

Yes, even the Chargers’ new head coach made a mistake regarding the location of the team. Most anyone with a reason to talk or write about the Chargers over the last week or so has surely done the same by now and caught themselves in the same manner Lynn did.

Lynn did offer some useful, though widely expected, information during his introductory press conference. Ken Whisenhunt will be retained as offensive coordinator, and Lynn confirmed he will speak to former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley about being the Chargers’ new defensive coordinator at some point on Tuesday.

StubHub Center only has 30,000 seats, which even short-term is obviously criminally small for an NFL team to have home games in. Lynn expressed that sentiment, however sarcastically though, suggesting his biggest concern is “how are we going to get more seats in here?”

Time will tell if Lynn has what it takes to be an NFL head coach, after quickly climbing the coaching ladder with the Buffalo Bills this season. But the San Diego … or should I say the Los Angeles Chargers are clearly entering a new era as a relocated franchise.

This article originally appeared on