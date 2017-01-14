Anthony Lynn Comes To Chargers With Mile-Long Credentials

The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t wait too long after meeting him to make Anthony Lynn their next head coach. So what does he bring to the table?

Let’s start with his playing career. As a running back he was an undrafted free agent who bounced between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers, two of the most successful franchises of the 1990s. This included winning two rings with Denver in ’97 and ’98. So right out of the gate he learned about what building a championship culture was all about.

He soon joined the Broncos as a special teams assistant and from there rose up the ranks, learning from head coaches like Mike Shanahan and then Bill Parcells in Dallas. These are two of the most highly respected men in the business dating back decades. Four Super Bowls between them. To say nothing of Lynn’s brief stops under Jack Del Rio in Jacksonville and Romeo Crennel in Cleveland. He’s learned under both offensive and defensive specialists.

This is a man with experience who understands the fine line a head coach must walk between disciplinarian and motivator. It’s a big reason why Buffalo was willing to promote him from running backs coach to offensive coordinator to interim head coach in the space of a couple months. One great thing about the coaches he learned under was the ability to adapt to the players he has.

Already he’s agreed to keep offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt and is hoping to bring in Gus Bradley to coach what has become a strong defensive unit led by Joey Bosa. Lynn has learned how to roll with the punch. Sudden changes seem to have minimal affect on how he does his job. This could be great news for a team that is moving to a new city.

