Another Tom Brady Super Bowl Adds to Eli’s Legacy

With a win in Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady becomes the only quarterback in NFL history with five rings. Brady will play in his seventh Super Bowl, and regardless of a win or loss next Sunday, I think Brady has moved into number one on the all-time quarterback list.

Brady is a two-time All Pro, 12-time Pro Bowler and has won four Super Bowl championships. In addition, Brady has been named MVP of the Super Bowl three times. Brady’s last Super Bowl win against the Seattle Seahawks was perhaps his most impressive. He led the New England Patriots down from two scores in the fourth quarter. In that game, he threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

Last Sunday, Brady dominated again; leading the Patriots back to the Super Bowl.

“It was a good day. I mean, we’re going to the Super Bowl, man. You’ve got to be happy now,” the 39-year-old Brady said of his latest Super Bowl run, even though he also declared it hadn’t really “sunk in yet.”

Tom Brady’s only two losses in the playoffs were both to the New York Giants led by Eli Manning. The Giants defense did a great job of putting pressure on Brady but Eli Manning led game winning drives late in the fourth quarter in both games. In the first Super Bowl the Patriots were 18-0 , trying to become the greatest team ever. A young Eli Manning would lead the Giants to the 17-14 win. Years later Manning would lead the Giants over the Patriots once again. If not for two late drives by Eli, the Patriots are 6-0 with Tom Brady in Super Bowls.

Tom Brady could go down as the best quarterback ever and regardless of next Sunday’s Super Bowl outcome, Manning is likely to go down as Brady’s only kryptonite. Regardless if Matt Ryan bests Brady, Eli Manning beat him twice with inferior teams. The first victory one of the biggest upsets in sports history. Manning was one quarterback who elevated his game against the Patriots in a time when most teams play down against the Patriots. Not only will Eli Manning go down as a two-time Super Bowl MVP but he will be the guy that beat the best team and Quarterback. Tom Brady’s success makes Eli Manning’s that more impressive.

