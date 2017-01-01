Annual NFL coaching purge doesn’t include Miami Dolphins

As the Miami Dolphins prepare to finish their 2016 regular season against the New England Patriots, the annual NFL head coaching purge is set to begin on “Black” Monday.

Following today’s games the Dolphins will know where, when, and who they are playing next weekend in the first round of the playoffs and they will do so knowing that when their season finally ends, they won’t be looking for a new head coach.

Hired last season after the firing of Joe Philbin and the decision not to retain interim head coach Dan Campbell, Adam Gase has taken his first year as an NFL head coach and made it a memorable one. The Dolphins have become one of only a handful of teams to start a season 1-4 and make the post-season.

The turnaround after that start has placed Adam Gase’s name squarely in the “coach of the year” talk.

On Monday, teams around the NFL will begin the annual change at head coach. For the Dolphins, last year proved to be a worthy choice, at least for this year. Gase’s has done a lot of cleaning in Miami especially with the culture and that could lead to an improved attraction for free agents.

This off-season will also allow Gase and his staff to attend college events like the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. Last year Gase was working on his staff and getting his coaches ready. One name that seems to be on the hot list is defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Joseph keeps popping up as a “real” candidate for a head coaching job this year but after only one season as a DC and with a unit that has ranked towards the bottom of the league, it’s unlikely that Joseph will get any serious consideration. If he does, these teams could be or are already looking for a new head coach.

Indianapolis: The Colts signed Chuck Pagano to an extension prior to the start of the 2016 season but the results have owner Jim Irsay possibly rethinking that decision.

San Francisco: The 49’ers have fired Chip Kelly earlier this week.

Denver: There are reports that Gary Kubiak will resign after this week. Why is only speculative at this point but health concerns and his coaching staffs future seem to be motivation.

Buffalo: The Bills have already fired Jim Kelly. It’s assumed that OC Anthony Lynn is in line for that job.

NY Jets: While there hasn’t been many rumors that Todd Bowles will be out in N.Y. there hasn’t been any definitive support from management that he is safe.

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams fired head coach Jeff Fisher a couple of weeks ago.

San Diego: The Chargers are rumored to be firing Mike McCoy on Monday

Jacksonville: The Jaguars have already fired Gus Bradley

Chicago: The Bears are not saying that John Fox is safe but a better than expected finish to the season could keep him in Chi-town for another year.

Cincinnati: The Bengals appear prepared to stick with Marvin Lewis who only days ago was rumored to be retiring. Lewis has since denied that.

This article originally appeared on