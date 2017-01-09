Andy Reid will have Chiefs ready for Pittsburgh

It was only Week 4 of this season when the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Sunday night.

The Chiefs had come off a confidence building win against the Jets. The Steelers, on the other hand, suffered one of the worst road losses with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger. They were angry and they were getting Le’Veon Bell back for the first time. It was an ugly game for the Chiefs from the first pass to Antonio Brown. In the end the Chiefs gave up 43 points in a rain soaked Heinz Field.

That was October, this is January. The Chiefs have found a stronger offensive identity and they return Justin Houston. They also have a much more proven and tougher secondary. Poor DJ White hasn’t played much since that game as the Steelers’ receivers showed what they could do to unproven rookies. The Steelers provide a massive challenge for the Chiefs in the divisional round but here’s why Reid and the Chiefs will be the victors on Sunday.

The Chiefs will show more discipline in run defense

Le’Veon Bell is the most patient runner in all of football. A quick review of Sunday’s highlights will show just how patient he is. He simply lets the Dolphins over-pursue and open up massive holes in the defense. He did the same thing against the Chiefs and just about every other team he has played against. There have been few teams that have been able to limit Bell, but those that have play with true discipline.

The defensive line will have to maintain their position in gaps. This means that even though you think you can get into the backfield by firing off in a predetermined direction, you are playing right into the Steelers’ hands. They will take overly ambitious defensive linemen wherever they want to go and Bell will sit and watch them fly by then hit the gas and run right around inside linebackers. When defensive linemen sit strong in gaps it forces Bell to pick a hole more quickly where hopefully a smart linebacker is waiting.

Ramik Wilson is a solid run stopper who may be tasked with limiting Bell to three yards each time he runs. He is decisive and hard hitting which may open some crossing routes over the middle. However, getting the Steelers to become one-dimensional, even if they are so good at that one dimension, is a win for defenses. Besides with a strong secondary and creative ways to get pressure the Chiefs could limit a one-dimensional Steelers team.

The Chiefs will get Ben Roethlisberger to move

Bob Sutton knows how to dial up pressure without sending the house on an all out blitz. He does this by bringing in defensive backs and dropping a linebacker into coverage. He also throws various front looks at opposing quarterbacks including two of his best pass rushers on the same side of the defense. If the Chiefs can limit the running game of the Steelers then the pass rush opens up and Roethlisberger is forced to move around in the pocket.

Big Ben has had some leg injuries this season which have caused some issues when he runs around. What used to be a strength for Ben has become a bit of a weakness. Playing behind his best offensive line with the fewest sacks in his career Roethlisberger has still managed to throw 15 interceptions in 15 games played. This is because he has been unable to get his legs right when evading pressure. If the Chiefs force Ben to move then the opportunistic secondary could have a great day.

The Chiefs will ride ‘Reek

Tyreek Hill in any other year would run away with the NFL’s rookie of the year award. Instead the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line allowed a perfect situation for two great athletes to flourish. That shouldn’t diminish what Hill has done for Kansas City this season. He scored touchdowns in just about every way this season. Since they increased in difficulty and number as the year progressed we can reasonably expect that Hill will continue to be a force.

Some will say that as teams get more tape on Hill they will be able to shut him down. Here’s where they are wrong. The Chiefs never use Hill in just one way. He doesn’t just return punts but he runs deep routes, screens, and end-arounds. But wait, there’s more! Hill can also line up in the backfield and run off tackle or on a read option sweep with Spencer Ware as wildcat quarterback. It would take an entire gameplan to shut down Tyreek Hill. Better defenses that the Steelers have tried and failed (see Denver Broncos).

Even if the Steelers find some way to lock down Hill all day, the Chiefs still have plenty of tricks up their sleeve. Travis Kelce is a monster over the middle and Jeremy Maclin is just begging for a big game. Don’t forget the most efficient red zone scorer of all-time, Dontari Poe.

The Chiefs won’t settle in the red zone

It has been a recurring theme throughout the season that Andy Reid gets a little conservative in the second half. It usually takes a big moment to get him to really let loose with a surprisingly effective offense. The Chiefs had to go down by eight in Denver for the full potential of the Chiefs to be released. Remember 2013? The Chiefs were not very good at scoring touchdowns until suddenly in the playoffs they became a different team. Unfortunately the defense utterly collapsed but the hope was real.

This season the Chiefs have beaten more playoff teams and went 6-0 in the toughest division in football while getting conservative in the second half of games. They’ve been able to move the ball fairly well from 20 to 20 but lose steam near the goal line. That changed against San Diego and should be an indicator for what the Chiefs can do in the playoffs.

We all know about Andy Reid’s mystique after byes in the regular season, but add to that a 3-0 mark when working with a first round bye in the playoffs. The Chiefs will be focused on getting touchdowns instead of field goals when in scoring position. Put these things together and the Chiefs will move on to their first AFC Championship since January 1994.

