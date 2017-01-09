Andy Reid says Chiefs have no injuries

The Kansas City Chiefs are back at work and getting ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. Luckily, the team appears healthy as can be after a week of rest.

Kansas City has been dealing with injuries all season. Not in the way that every team has to overcome them, but in an absurd fashion. The Chiefs have, at some point or another, been without Alex Smith, Jeremy Maclin, Jamaal Charles, Charcandrick West, Spencer Ware, Parker Ehinger, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Justin Houston, Dee Ford, Marcus Peters, Jaye Howard, Allen Bailey, Derrick Johnson, Justin March-Lillard, Josh Mauga and Phillip Gaines.

They still went 12-4, swept the AFC West and earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

#Chiefs Andy Reid says injury wise everyone is ready to go for Steelers game, includes Justin Houston and Spencer Ware. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 9, 2017

On Monday, head coach Andy Reid reported that the Chiefs don’t have any injuries on the active roster, specifically mentioning Houston and Ware. Obviously, Kansas City has to be elated about this news headed into the playoffs with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will have practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before getting a day off on Saturday. Then, it’s the day of reckoning. With a win, Kansas City will reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time since Joe Montana and the 1993 season.

