Andy Reid’s offense to blame for titanic collapse

On this episode of the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs podcast, Joshua Brisco tries to decide who is most to blame for the Chiefs’ embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans.



Zero points in the second half for the second consecutive week. A team with two offensive coordinators and Andy Reid as head coach cannot generate points. Tyreek Hill spent roughly half of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps on the bench. Travis Kelce was not involved in the offense. Alex Smith’s highlights were overshadowed by his mistakes. The offensive line was not good enough. Justin Houston and Dee Ford didn’t record a single tackle, much less a single sack.

This is how you lose.

And the blame falls to Andy Reid before it falls to Alex Smith, and here’s why.

Andy Reid is calling these plays, and we’ve seen time and time again that Alex Smith wants nothing more than to be a good little soldier. He wants to do whatever Andy Reid wants for him to do. So he does it. And what Andy Reid has been asking from him in the second half of the last two games has been absolutely miserable. Andy Reid’s offense has been terrified and Smith is Andy Reid’s pawn. He’s fulfilling his purpose. To be Reid’s arm. And it isn’t working.

It's not about individual play calls. It's completely getting away from your playmakers and having no idea how to use the offense you built. — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) December 18, 2016

