Andy Reid Plans to Use Tyreek Hill on Offense More in 2017

In 2016, we saw Andy Reid gradually use Tyreek Hill more on offense. In 2017, we should expect to see the speedster to become a big part of his offense.

When Kansas City Chiefs drafted Tyreek Hill in Round 5 in 2016, they Reid saw a dynamic return specialist. And the speedster didn’t disappoint, returning two punts and a kickoff for touchdowns. Then toward the end of the season, they used him more on offense.

He didn’t disappoint there either with six receiving and three rushing touchdowns. He’s a big-play man that can take it to the house from anywhere on the field via pass or rush. So head coach Andy Reid is looking to give Hill a bigger role on the offense.

Reid told SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Kirk Morrison and Alex Marvez Thursday, “He was averaging 35 plays a game [in 2016)]. Maybe he can double that or at least take it up a couple notches and allow him to get in more in a starting role.”

Hill averaged 33.3 plays per game during the regular season, including special teams. From Week 9 until the Chiefs’ playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he averaged 38.9 plays per game. Hill’s season-high for plays was 58 in a Week 12 win against the Denver Broncos.

Reid said of Hill, “We use him a lot on special teams obviously. When he came to us, that’s what we originally thought we had. He then said, ‘Listen I can do this offensive thing.’ He’s innately a smart kid. We kept adding to it and he got it.

“I’d expect him to learn that whole (playbook) by the end of all the OTAs and training camp and then be even more of a threat.”

Watch out AFC West, this is a dangerous man that can beat you deep or on a bubble screen. He can also beat you on reverses or outside runs on out of the backfield. Reid loves misdirection plays so opposing defenses must keep track of him.

And AFC West defenses will see more of him in 2017!

This article originally appeared on