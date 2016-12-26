Andy Reid gave a hilarious name to Dontari Poe’s historic TD pass

Dontari Poe’s leaping touchdown pass in garbage time of Sunday’s Chiefs-Broncos game will go down as one of the most hilarious plays of this NFL season. Thanks to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, it has a fitting name to match.

At the line of scrimmage, the play seemed to be dubbed “Hungry Pig Right,” but Reid somehow topped that with the name he gave it postgame.

"Bloated Tebow Pass." That's what Andy Reid said the Dontari Poe touchdown pass play is called. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) December 26, 2016

That’s good stuff, though I’m not sure Tebow is the best comparison since the pass was actually completed.

As for Poe, he now owns the NFL record for the heaviest player (346 pounds) to throw a touchdown pass in league history. Tough break for a 265-pound Jamarcus Russell, who no longer possesses that shining accolade.