Andy Levitre’s wife sat through Falcons game while going through labor

Atlanta Falcons left guard Andy Levitre’s wife Katie sat through the entire NFC playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks while she was in labor.

The Atlanta Falcons are a team of brotherhood. It has been a mantra that head coach Dan Quinn has had his 2016 team rally behind all season. This team is very close and could be on the precipice of getting to the franchise’s second trip to the Super Bowl with a win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Atlanta had one of the 10 best offenses in NFL history in 2016. A huge reason for that was that Atlanta started the same five players on the offensive line all season. However, one player was in jeopardy of missing the Falcons’ divisional round game last Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks: left guard Andy Levitre.

Levitre and his wife Katie were expecting a little girl right around the time of the Falcons’ Super Bowl run. However, it was time for Levitre to be a father in the same 24-hour period of the biggest game of his life.

While Levitre was playing for the Falcons on Saturday afternoon, his wife went into labor at the Georgia Dome. She fought through contractions during the entire game. Levitre didn’t know that his wife was in labor, he said to FOX 5 Atlanta.

He said, “I went, showered up, came outside, went home for like an hour, went to the hospital and then she gave birth.” Levitre’s daughter, Lily Gene Levitre, was born at 12:07 a.m. ET on January 15th.

Saturday was Levitre’s first career playoff game. He played in the NFL Playoffs in his first seven years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills (2009-12), the Tennessee Titans (2013-14), and last season’s Falcons.

It’s a really cool story for Levitre and his growing family to see his team get a win hours before the birth of his daughter. While he is a new dad, Levitre needs to get ready for one of the five biggest games in the Falcons’ 50-plus year history. Atlanta will be playing at home for a chance to get to Super Bowl LI against the Packers on Sunday afternoon.

