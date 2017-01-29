Andy Dalton, Bengals Enjoying Themselves At Pro Bowl

Andy Dalton, Geno Atkins, and Andrew Whitworth all accepted Pro Bowl nominations this year. How are things going for these Bengals down in Orlando?

The end of January signals we’re finally getting close to the biggest football game of the year. Two borderline mega-rosters of some of the league’s best players battling it out in the elements with their pride and a chance at greatness on the line. I’m talking, of course, about the Pro Bowl.

After a not-so-stellar 2016 campaign, the Bengals had only two players nominated for the big game in Orlando. Defensive tackle Geno Atkins and wide receiver AJ Green both received invitations, but Green won’t be making an appearance due to a hamstring injury he suffered back in November. The Bengals recently added two more players to the AFC Pro Bowl roster, however, with left tackle Andrew Whitworth replacing Donald Penn and Andy Dalton replacing Tom Brady.

Dalton’s been the face of the franchise in Orlando, getting involved in a lot of the new Pro Bowl

‘skill challenges’ and talking often with the media. After putting the Bengals to shame with an early elimination in dodgeball, Dalton redeemed himself in the quarterback accuracy challenge, beating the likes of Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Philip Rivers later won after virtually setting fire to the competition with the precision laser cannon that is his arm.

When asked about his thoughts on making it to his third Pro Bowl, Dalton was upbeat. He talked about how happy he was to be there. He also commented on how cool it’s been to experience three different Pro Bowls at three different locations in his only six-year career.

With this year’s return to the classic AFC vs. NFC format, the Bengals will be playing alongside some familiar faces on offense and defense. Some diehard Pro Bowl fans might be upset to see the dynasty that was Team Irvin go out of existence entirely. They can take solace in seeing their team’s stars having a great time practicing and hanging out together in Orlando.

