Andrew Luck Will See a Different Oakland Raiders D

There are experts that expect big things from QB Andrew Luck in Oakland Saturday. But he will see a different defense than many realize he will see.

Many are expecting a shootout between the Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders Saturday. Both teams have Top-11 offenses with franchise quarterbacks leading them. And both teams also have Bottom-5 NFL defenses that don’t rush the passer well.

The Colts actually have the statistical advantage with 30 sacks to 25 for the Raiders. A matchup between two top quarterbacks usually comes down to who has the better defense and pass rush. And I’m here to tell you that is a big advantage for the Raiders.

The Raiders do have reason to be concerned as T.Y. Hilton and Phillip Dorsett come to town. The Raiders just had problems small, superfast WR Travis Benjamin last week. But San Diego Chargers QB Philip Rivers had plenty of time to go deep to him.

And that’s time Luck won’t have Saturday because the Raiders defense is different now. Mario Edwards Jr. isn’t a household name yet but he makes that defense different. Edwards is stout against the run so running back Frank Gore won’t have an easy time.

And Luck will be under pressure all day as he is a great interior pass-rusher too. The Raiders already have Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin, who can beat you off the edge. An interior presence will keep him trapped in the pocket with no place to step up.

If the Colts try to help out on Mack with a guard, Edwards will take the sacks himself. Edwards is not the guy want to leave 1-on-1 with any of your lineman. This will likely be the first game Mack doesn’t see any triple-teams when he’s rushing the passer this season.

Edwards takes the double-teams, allowing those around him to make plays. In the six games he didn’t start in 2015, two he didn’t play in, the Raiders averaged around a sack-and-a-half per game. In the 10 games he started, the Raiders averaged roughly three sacks per game.

Edwards has a profound effect on Mack as he had only three sacks in six games without Edwards starting. With Edwards in the starting lineup, Mack had 12 sacks in 10 games. Mack is different with Edwards in there so the whole defense is different.

Therefore, Luck is going to see a different defense that he saw on film this year!

Pun intended and all, good luck throwing the deep ball!

