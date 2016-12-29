Andrew Franks kicked the wrong ball on game-tying field goal vs. Bills

Andrew Franks ultimately kicked Miami into the playoffs with a game-tying 55 yard field goal last Saturday afternoon. What we didn’t know was he kicked the wrong ball.

With the clock winding down after Damien Williams failed to get out of bounds the refs didn’t have adequate time switch out balls for the Franks field goal.

During assistant head coach Darren Rizzi’s press conference this morning he stated that Franks kicked what’s called a QB ball opposed to a K ball. As you may know, a quarterback likes to have slick footballs to throw. A kicker, however, tends to have a newer ball opposed to the quarterbacks.

Also stated by Rizzi is that teams don’t get until the day of the game to work in their K balls. Trainers receive the balls the day of the game and get to work, getting them to the exact specifications of Franks, Matt Darr and John Denney.

Also stated by Rizzi during his press conference when talking about the different kinds of footballs on gameday: “I’m not going to get into the PSI differences between a QB ball and a K ball.”

As a spectator on Twitter and the writers in the room, we all had a pretty good laugh. Especially with it being New England week.

