An Open Letter To Marcus Mariota’s Fibula

Dear Marcus Mariota’s Fibula:

Thank you for being there for us all season. You stayed strong for 23 years, but this was your time to falter. We had a good run in Tennessee, but it was not quite enough to take us to the promise land. As a fan base, we offer you a speedy recovery and as little pain as possible to come back stronger than ever next season. As our playoff hopes started to crack and crumble so did you…

This season brought a lot of hope to Titans fans and created an atmosphere that promotes winning. The season has an opportunity to be a winning one and definitely cannot be a losing one, making it a success no matter what. The only problem is that Tennessee will be missing the playoffs for the 7th straight year.

I know this is not completely your fault. The problem is every Titans fan was hoping for a comeback against the Jaguars and you really did not help us with that. By injuring our only hope for a resurgence against an inspired Jaguars team I am a little angry with you. I mean come on, did you really think Matt Cassel could really do anything? Yes I know he had a good season with the Patriots once upon a time, but Bill Belichick could win with any starting quarterback. Even though our hopes and dreams of playoff football were slim when you fractured, it was a devastating blow.

Yes, some of the blame can go to Sheldon Day for tackling our star but that is just part of the game. I heard surgery went well and am grateful for that. Please come back stronger than ever and help us to become a playoff ready team next season.

Sincerely,

Tennessee Titans Fans

P.S. Don’t you dare do this again.

