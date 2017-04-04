Report: Amazon to stream Thursday night NFL games

The NFL has reached a deal to stream Thursday night football games on Amazon, according to CNBC.

The deal is reportedly worth $50 million. Under the new deal, games will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers. This is the company's first venture into live streaming sports.

Ads will be sold but Amazon plans to also promote its content.

Games were streamed on Twitter last year on a $10 million deal. CBS and NBC also have the capability of streaming the Thursday games. Verizon plans to stream the games to its wireless subscribers.

Facebook and Youtube were also reportedly interested in streaming games for 2017.

