Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree Each Top 1,000 Yards

Oakland Raiders wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree both have had great seasons, and have reached a franchise milestone not achieved in over 15 years.

Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree have turned into the most dynamic pass-catching duo in the NFL. To put that in even clearer terms, this is the best WR two-punch in the league.

With Cooper already over the 1,000 yard mark heading into Week 17, he was just waiting on Crabtree to join the club, which he did — by 3 yards.

At 1,153 yards for Cooper and 1,003 yards for Crabtree, they became the first Raiders WR duo to each top 1,000 yards in a season since Tim Brown and Jerry Rice did it in 2001.

It’s a shame Derek Carr won’t be able to sling the rock to these two in the playoffs, but with Crabtree under contract and Cooper not going anywhere anytime soon, they’ll have plenty of time to reach more milestones in the future.

