Alshon Jeffery guarantees Chicago Bears will win Super Bowl next year

The Chicago Bears seem to be a long way from making the playoffs, let alone winning a Super Bowl. But Alshon Jeffery clearly believes in miracles.

The Chicago Bears’ 2016 season came to a merciful end on Sunday, with a 38-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings to seal a 3-13 finish. That’s good for a tie for the most losses in franchise history since the NFL expanded to 16 games in 1978.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery didn’t make much of a mark during Sunday’s game, with one catch (on three targets) for 10 yards. But that clearly didn’t stop him from talking big afterward.

Alshon Jeffery: “I guarantee you we are going to win the Super Bowl next year.” #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 1, 2017

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is the location for Super Bowl LII in February of 2018, so perhaps Jeffery was inspired by simply being in the building for the first time on Sunday. He is also headed for free agency this offseason, coming off a very disappointing season (52 receptions for 821 yards and two touchdowns) that included a four-game performance-enhancing drug suspension. So it’s far from a guarantee Jeffery is even back with the Bears next season.

Jeffery could be confident he’ll be back with the Bears next season, or he intends to sign with a team that is a legit Super Bowl contender. But the more likely alternatives are he’s just plain crazy to seriously think the Bears can go essentially worst-to-first, or he offered the Super Bowl guarantee to get attention. If it’s the latter, Jeffery has accomplished his goal.

This is not the first time Jeffery has offered a Super Bowl declaration similar to this, as he offered this nugget when Chicago’s 2016 schedule came out.

First game in Houston! I like that, lets finish in Houston!!! #BearDown 2/5/17 — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) April 15, 2016

The Bears of course fell well short of Jeffery’s Twitter goal to start and finish this season in Houston, and if he had a better individual campaign it probably wouldn’t have made much difference.

