All I Want For Christmas: Ravens Wish List

Christmas is right around the corner and there are many things I want from my Ravens this year.

Christmas is the greatest time of the year.

You sit around the Christmas tree and get to open presents with your family and loved ones, there is nothing better.

While making my annual Christmas list, I thought of some things that didn’t involve boring clothes or expensive electronics. These were not gifts from my parents or relatives, but rather from a certain football team.

I have followed the Baltimore Ravens all this season and for many previous ones as well. There have been highs and there have definitely been lows. I’ve gone from being the happiest person to the world to screaming to cut Joe Flacco, all in the span of 10 minutes. These kind of emotions come with the territory, no matter what sports team you follow.

This Christmas I am asking for some things from my Baltimore Ravens, some big and some small. I have seen the potential of this team and I know that they are capable of doing. I made sure to narrow it down so there are not too many expectations.

Here is my Baltimore Ravens Christmas Wish List.

Christmas Day Win

The season comes down to this game. Ravens vs. Steelers for the AFC North division title. Is it sad that this game will determine how my Christmas goes? Probably, but I don’t care. There is nothing more than I want than for the Ravens to win on Christmas Day.

There is no question that this is a must win for the birds. They currently sit a game behind the Steelers in the division at 8-6. A win will put them atop of the division and they will hold the tie-breaker. A loss almost guarantees that the season is over. After the Christmas Day game, the Steelers end the season with the Cleveland Browns. It is pretty much a lock for them to win that game no matter what.

The Ravens have already beat the Steelers once this season. A 21-14 win at M&T Bank Stadium was one of the best performances by the team this year. They completely shut Pittsburgh down and the offense played well enough to win. The last 4 meetings have gone to the Ravens and I am hoping they can make it a 5th on Sunday.

Consistent Offensive Coordinator

Could the Ravens please have a consistent offensive coordinator for one season?

Since Joe Flacco was drafted in 2008, the Ravens have had 5 different offensive coordinators. You can’t completely blame Flacco’s struggles on the coordinators, but it is still difficult. It is hard for the offense to find rhythm when there is a new offensive coordinator every year.

One of Flacco’s best seasons came in 2014 under offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak. But with success for Kubiak came more opportunities. After the season was over, he left to take the head coaching job for the Denver Broncos. Since then, Flacco has not looked the same. He has struggled to find consistency and

It is not certain that Marty Mornhingweg will be the offensive coordinator next season. Since the departure of Marc Trestman, the offense has not looked much better. It is likely the Ravens will be searching on the market for a new coordinator in the off-season.

Super Bowl Win Yes I know every NFL fan has this on their wish list and I certainly do too. If the Ravens are able to make the playoffs I think they legitimately have a shot to make a Super Bowl run. A wild-card home win would most likely set them up with a rematch with the New England Patriots or the Oakland Raiders in the divisional round. Both games against these teams were close and if the Ravens were to play a complete on the defensive and offensive side then they could absolutely win. I think whoever comes out of the AFC North poses the best threat to knock off the Patriots. The Raiders have shown their inability to win in the cold and they would have a tough time at Foxborough in January. Next: 3 Ways Ravens Can Beat The Steelers Without Jimmy Smith We have seen this story with the Ravens before. In 2012 they played inconsistent in the regular season, but were able to get hot in the playoffs. It took an “elite” playoff performance by Joe Flacco and some lucky breaks to beat both Peyton Manning and Tom Brady on the road. Once you get to the playoffs, what happened in the regular season is out the door.

