All 50 Super Bowl Winners in NFL History
Can you name every single Super Bowl winner in the entire history of the NFL? From powerhouse dynasties to the biggest underdogs, here are the winners of every big game.
With this year’s Super Bowl on the horizon, it promises to be a game for the ages. Of course, before this epic showdown featuring the New England Patriots going up against the Atlanta Falcons, plenty of teams faced similar situations in the history of the Super Bowl.
Many football fans across the globe will undoubtedly celebrate the big game and well, it’s good to know the history of those crowned champions before Super Bowl Sunday.
Whether you want to test your friends at the bar or start an epic trivia contest with family as to who won a particular Super Bowl, here’s a list of every single team that has won it all. As time passes by, the game continues to get faster and more complex than ever before. Regardless, these teams will forever be remembered as champions.
More from The Jet Press
- Coffee with the Jets: Rex Ryan leaves door open for return59m ago
- Super Bowl 51 Predictions: Projecting top 6 defensive performers22h ago
- How many teams have won the Super Bowl as a Wild Card?23h ago
- Super Bowl 51: The epic battle of Matt Ryan vs Tom Brady1 d ago
- Coffee with the Jets: A look at wide receivers in 20161 d ago
Super Bowl I – Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl II – Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl III – New York Jets
Super Bowl IV – Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl V – Baltimore Colts
Super Bowl VI – Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl VII – Miami Dolphins
Super Bowl VIII – Miami Dolphins
Super Bowl IX – Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl X – Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XI – Oakland Raiders
Super Bowl XII – Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XIII – Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XIV – Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XV – Oakland Raiders
Super Bowl XVI – San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl XVII – Washington Redskins
Super Bowl XVIII – Los Angeles Raiders
Super Bowl XIX – San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl XX – Chicago Bears
Super Bowl XXI – New York Giants
Super Bowl XXII – Washington Redskins
Super Bowl XXIII – San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl XXIV – San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl XXV – New York Giants
Super Bowl XXVI – Washington Redskins
Super Bowl XXVII – Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXVIII – Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXIX – San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl XXX – Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXXI – Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl XXXII – Denver Broncos
Super Bowl XXXIII – Denver Broncos
Super Bowl XXXIV – St. Louis Rams
Super Bowl XXXV – Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl XXXVI – New England Patriots
Super Bowl XXXVII – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Super Bowl XXXVIII – New England Patriots
Super Bowl XXXIX – New England Patriots
Super Bowl XL – Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XLI – Indianapolis Colts
Super Bowl XLII – New York Giants
Super Bowl XLIII – Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XLIV – New Orleans Saints
Super Bowl XLV – Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl XLVI – New York Giants
Super Bowl XLVII – Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl XLVIII – Seattle Seahawks
Super Bowl XLIX – New England Patriots
Super Bowl 50 – Denver Broncos