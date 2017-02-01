All 50 Super Bowl Winners in NFL History

Can you name every single Super Bowl winner in the entire history of the NFL? From powerhouse dynasties to the biggest underdogs, here are the winners of every big game.

With this year’s Super Bowl on the horizon, it promises to be a game for the ages. Of course, before this epic showdown featuring the New England Patriots going up against the Atlanta Falcons, plenty of teams faced similar situations in the history of the Super Bowl.

Many football fans across the globe will undoubtedly celebrate the big game and well, it’s good to know the history of those crowned champions before Super Bowl Sunday.

Whether you want to test your friends at the bar or start an epic trivia contest with family as to who won a particular Super Bowl, here’s a list of every single team that has won it all. As time passes by, the game continues to get faster and more complex than ever before. Regardless, these teams will forever be remembered as champions.

Super Bowl I – Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl II – Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl III – New York Jets

Super Bowl IV – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl V – Baltimore Colts

Super Bowl VI – Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl VII – Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl VIII – Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl IX – Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl X – Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XI – Oakland Raiders

Super Bowl XII – Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XIII – Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XIV – Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XV – Oakland Raiders

Super Bowl XVI – San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XVII – Washington Redskins

Super Bowl XVIII – Los Angeles Raiders

Super Bowl XIX – San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XX – Chicago Bears

Super Bowl XXI – New York Giants

Super Bowl XXII – Washington Redskins

Super Bowl XXIII – San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XXIV – San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XXV – New York Giants

Super Bowl XXVI – Washington Redskins

Super Bowl XXVII – Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXVIII – Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXIX – San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XXX – Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXXI – Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl XXXII – Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XXXIII – Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XXXIV – St. Louis Rams

Super Bowl XXXV – Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl XXXVI – New England Patriots

Super Bowl XXXVII – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl XXXVIII – New England Patriots

Super Bowl XXXIX – New England Patriots

Super Bowl XL – Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XLI – Indianapolis Colts

Super Bowl XLII – New York Giants

Super Bowl XLIII – Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XLIV – New Orleans Saints

Super Bowl XLV – Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl XLVI – New York Giants

Super Bowl XLVII – Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl XLVIII – Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl XLIX – New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50 – Denver Broncos

