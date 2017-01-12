Alex Smith: It’s time to shut down the doubters

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has carried the moniker of “game manager” around for his entire career. This weekend it’s time to stop the doubters.

When the Kansas City Chiefs were going through the transition with the addition of head coach Andy Reid and general manager John Dorsey, there was only one quarterback Reid wanted; Alex Smith. Smith had carried the infamous draft bust label around for the first part of his career, being the number one overall pick. It was not until Smith went down with a concussion and a young Colin Kaepernick took over that his time in San Francisco was coming to a close.

Since Alex has joined the Chiefs the combination of Smith and Andy Reid has led the team to four winning seasons; and three of the four saw wins in double digits. Smith’s numbers also show that he has been successful with KC. Completing 64.4 percent of his passes, he has thrown for 13,566 yards, with 76 touchdowns to 28 interceptions with a quarterback rate of 92.27. Those numbers seem a little more impressive for a man called a “game manager”.

Smith is a good quarterback. Is he flashy? Not even, but here is the thing: Alex Smith wins games. More importantly, Smith turns it on during the post season. In the five playoff games Smith has started in he completes 60.4 percent of his passes, has thrown for 1,309 yards, with 11 touchdowns and only one interception. Those numbers give him a rating of 99.1 in the postseason, and good seven points better than his regular season average.

Take the playoff game in Indianapolis against Andrew Luck’s Colts. Smith went off for 378 yards four touchdowns and added 57 yards rushing. Yes, the Chiefs would eventually blow one of the biggest leads in playoff history to lose, but you can’t blame Smith; he had a great game. The opposite can be said about the game last year against New England. Smith only managed a 58 percent completion rate for 246 yards and only one touchdown; his worst game in the playoffs.

Now is finally the time for Alex Smith to ditch the negative nickname that has followed him, and there is no better opponent than the Pittsburgh Steelers for him to do that.

The Steelers are one of the hotter teams in the NFL right now and currently riding an eight game win streak; including that demolishing game against the Miami Dolphins. It is the first time in a long time that the big three over there, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, and wide receiver Antonio Brown have all be healthy in the playoffs. Yes, Ben is “rumored” to have injured his foot, he was seen in a walking boot, but still he is playing some good football.

Bell, well what can you say, he is one of the greatest running backs in the NFL this season. In the week four game, he rushed for 144 yards on 18 carries which averages a staggering 8 yards per carry. Brown’s number of yards might not be impressive, 64 yards, but he did nab two scores against the Chiefs secondary.

The Chiefs did not have a good game and were trailing 22–0 by the time the first quarter was over. KC, who owned the turnover battle during some games, found themselves on the opposite side as they gave-away one interception, fumbled three times, and lost only one. It was a bad game all around for the eventual AFC West winning team.

Now is the time for Smith to shine. This game could be everything for the 32-year-old quarterback. It could even be the difference in a few more years in Kansas City, or the team moving on to a quarterback that can take them to the next level.

So what does Smith need to do? Well it’s time to unleash him on the Steelers. Their defense is good, and KC’s defense good, so that leaves the offenses to really set the tempo of the game. A big question surrounding Smith is can he go toe to toe with Big Ben.

Frankly, Alex is a different player in the post-season, take a look at his numbers, Smith needs to let it loose, and he very well may have to. He has a plethora of talent around him from tight end Travis Kelce to the speedster Tyreek Hill, he has shown he car gun sling when needed and maybe its time.

The Kansas City Chiefs are a legitimate Super Bowl contender this year. They have a explosive offense and a smothering defense. The window to bring home the Lombardi is open for this team, they just have to show the NFL and Smith needs to show the doubters, they are for real and they can win.

What do you think, Addicts? Do you think it’s time for Smith to show what he can do in the postseason? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Thanks for reading.

GO CHIEFS!!!!!!!

