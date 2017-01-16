Albert Wilson could interest needy Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles need to sign Albert Wilson to a contract.

The Eagles could have their hands tied when it comes to signing free agents. They could have as little as nine million dollars in cap space. which is barely enough to sign the players they draft.

That said, it’s unlikely the Eagles will be able to land the likes of Alshon Jeffery or Terrelle Pryor in free agency. They may have to sign lower-end talents.

A guy who seems to be flying over many heads is Albert Wilson. Over his three year career, he’s tallied 82 catches for 990 yards, and four touchdowns touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson and the rest of the Chiefs are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Though the Chiefs left disappointed, it was Wilson who kept them in the game, with the only receiving touchdown of the day.

Guys like Pryor and Jeffery are going to command more than $10 million annually. However, Wilson could end up being a low-risk, high-reward signing.

Standing a 5′ 9″ and weighing in at 200 pounds, Wilson has you’re prototype deep threat size. And that’s exactly what he is. A deep threat.

What he can do:

With a 40-yard dash of 4.43 seconds, Wilson has the ability to blow by defenders. Ball tracking and field vision are also key components to his style of play.

As for his stats, they’re deceiving. He only averages 12.1 yards per reception, but keep in mind Alex Smith very rarely throws the ball downfield. He also has only 14 receptions of 20+ yards, but is that due to his lack of talent? Not at all. He’s only played 44% of snaps. This means had he played nearly all his snaps, he would have 37 20+ yard completions. The number 37 happens to be only 8 short of DeSean Jackson‘s 45, since 2014.

It also doesn’t hurt that Wilson has already played under Doug Pederson for two years. With Pederson in Kansas City last year, Wilson was used more than ever and started becoming more and more of a threat. Pederson may want Wilson and Wilson may want Pederson.

Verdict:

The 24-year-old who’s only dropped seven of 136 catchable balls, is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. Given the fact he is currently the Chiefs’ fourth sting receiver, they may be willing to let him go. Meanwhile, the Eagles could get him on a cheap deal that pays under $3 million a year.

Wilson won’t fix the Eagles’ receiver problems, but he’ll provide them with a solid deep threat. And if Kenny Stills or DeSean Jackson prove to cost too much, the Eagles could walk away with a pretty good player for cheap.

