AFC Wild Card Game 2017, Raiders vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch Online

The Oakland Raiders face the Houston Texans in a 2017 AFC Wild Card Game from NRG Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7. Here’s all you need to watch.

When the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans met in Mexico City in the regular season, it was surprisingly a bit of a thrilling game. Of course, a big part of that was Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and his heroics. As these two teams are set to face again in the 2017 AFC Wild Card Playoffs, this time at NRG Stadium, though, the matchup is going to look much different.

That’s obviously because of the injury suffered by Carr in Week 16, which now leaves the Raiders starting rookie third-stringer Connor Cook in this game (Matt McGloin was injured in Week 17). While Khalil Mack can still lead the defense and guys like Amari Cooper and Latavius Murray can lead the offense, it’s an uphill climb for Oakland—especially with star left tackle Donald Penn being ruled out.

For the Texans, they too have quarterback issues as it’s back to the Brock Osweiler well in the playoffs. The $72 million free agent signing from last offseason was benched, but got the ball back after Tom Savage suffered a Week 17 concussion. Now the big quarterback who has been a trainwreck will look to redeem himself.

Saturday’s 2017 AFC Wild Card matchup will be broadcast on ESPN. That, of course, means that fans can live stream the action through WatchESPN. Access the stream online or through the ESPN app using a cable or satellite subscription to log in.

Details for Saturday’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, January 7

Start Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, TX

Stadium: NRG Stadium

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

This is far from the matchup that we saw when these two teams faced off in Mexico City. However, there is still talent left on both sidelines that could make for a highly interesting playoff matchup. Though the excitement may have diminished, this one could still wind up being quite enjoyable.

