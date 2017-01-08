AFC Wild Card 2017, Dolphins vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch Online

The Miami Dolphins face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2017 AFC Wild Card Matchup from Heinz Field on Sunday, Jan. 8. All the info you need to watch.

If there’s on thing you should always be afraid of if you’re an NFL team, it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Playoffs. They have shown their ability to build momentum and get on a roll while also boasting one of the most fierce offenses in the league. On Sunday in the AFC Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins will find out all about it. These two teams will square off at Heinz Field to determine the final AFC team to advance to the Divisional Round.

Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, and Le’Veon Bell comprise the Steelers attack that no one can truly stop when they’re clicking. Fans have waited all season for the Steelers to reach their peak, but they haven’t yet entering the Wild Card. Perhaps the postseason is exactly what they need to flip the switch.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins enter this game in a weird spot. They have plenty of talent like breakout star Jay Ajayi at running back and the likes of Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh on defense. However, with backup Matt Moore still at quarterback, it’s hard to say that the Dolphins are at the level they once were this year.

You can catch the action of the AFC Wild Card Round on Sunday on CBS. That means you can also stream the action online through CBS All Access. You can load the stream online or through the app on various devices by using a paid subscription to log in.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 8

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Stadium: Heinz Field

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access

This should be quite the matchup, especially considering the Dolphins’ win in the regular season. If the Steelers are at their best, this shouldn’t be a problem at all. However, they have struggled with consistency, so you never truly know what to expect from the black and yellow.

