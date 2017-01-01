AFC Wild Card 2016: Complete TV schedule

The NFL regular season is behind us, but the playoffs will be starting up next weekend with a full slate of AFC games to be played on both days.

We have reached the end of the regular season in the NFL, which means it’s Wild Card Weekend time. It’s that magical time of the year where we have two days of football action, with games kicking off on Saturday.

On the AFC side of things, there was some shifting of seeding on Sunday. The Patriots locked up the No. 1 seed, but the Kansas City Chiefs were able to sneak into the No. 2 seed and earn a huge first-round bye in the process.

That means the Chiefs won’t have to play the Patriots in the Divisional Round — something they otherwise would have had to do. That’s big for the Chiefs, who will get to watch the Wild Card action at home like the rest of us next weekend.

As for the teams who have to play, that’s where things get dicey. Three of the four teams have backup quarterbacks lined up to start, with only Ben Roethlisberger being worth his salt. Tom Savage, Connor Cook and Matt Moore all on tap for Wild Card starts.

Here’s a look at when this year’s AFC Wild Card games will be played.

Note: Kickoff times will be placed here when announced. Check back later tonight for official times.

Saturday

Sunday

