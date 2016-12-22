AFC West rivals meet when Broncos visit Chiefs at Arrowhead

DENVER (8-6) at KANSAS CITY (10-4)

Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Kansas City 7-7, Denver 6-7-1

SERIES RECORD – Chiefs lead 58-55

LAST MEETING – Chiefs beat Broncos 30-27, OT, Nov. 27

LAST WEEK – Broncos lost to Patriots 16-3; Chiefs lost to Titans 19-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Broncos No. 11 (tie), Chiefs No. 4

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (27), PASS (18)

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (29), PASS (1)

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (23), PASS (22)

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (28), PASS (19)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Forecast is for temperature in 50s on Sunday. Temperature at kickoff was 1 degree last weekend at Arrowhead Stadium. … Chiefs have won last two in series after seven-game skid. … Denver is 2-0 on Christmas, beating Detroit in 1999 and Tennessee in 2004. … Broncos have lost three of four overall. … Denver has scored league-best 103 points off turnovers and won 29 straight when winning turnover battle. … Broncos LB Von Miller has 13 1/2 sacks, second most in NFL. … WR Demaryius Thomas needs four catches to tie Lionel Taylor (543) for third in Broncos history. … Broncos S TJ Ward needs 13 tackles to reach 100 for season. … Denver LB DeMarcus Ware needs one sack to tie Jason Taylor (139 1-2) for seventh on NFL career list. … Broncos QB Trevor Siemian threw for 368 yards and three TDs vs. Chiefs in November. … Chiefs have won three of last four overall. … Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill had TDs running, receiving and on kickoff return vs. Broncos in November. … Hill needs two TDs to match Abner Haynes’ rookie record set in 1960. … K Cairo Santos hit winning FG in overtime to beat Denver in first meeting. … Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin had season-best six catches for 82 yards in last week’s loss to Tennessee. … Chiefs have not scored offensive TD in second half in last three games. … Alex Smith needs 4 yards rushing to pass Len Dawson (1,253) for most by Chiefs QB. … TE Travis Kelce can move into fourth in Chiefs history with 47th consecutive game with catch. Kelce needs 43 yards receiving to reach 1,000 in single season for first time. … Chiefs’ defense has NFL-leading seven red-zone takeaways. … Fantasy Tip: Broncos WRs Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are good bets this weekend. They are facing pass defense allowing 250 yards per game, and which ranks 29th overall.

—

