AFC West News: Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak Retires

In AFC West related news, Denver Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak told the team he is retiring.

In Gary Kubiak’s first season as head coach of the Denver Broncos, he helped guide the team to a Super Bowl championship. Season number two hasn’t gone nearly as well, as the Broncos were eliminated from playoff contention headed into Week 17. Following the win over the Oakland Raiders, Kubiak told his team that he is retiring.

#Broncos coach Gary Kubiak has told the team he's retiring. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017

Word came out before the game that Kubiak might be stepping down, citing health reasons as the primary factor.

In his post-game message to his team, #Broncos coach Gary Kubiak stressed how much he's gone through this year. Says he's stepping away. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017

And it’s been made clear this is a retirement — not a matter of Kubiak wanting another job.

To put the speculation to bed, Gary Kubiak is not looking for an OC or HC job elsewhere, he is retiring from the game. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 2, 2017

This is obviously a major shakeup for the AFC West. Kubiak is a quality coach, and John Elway now faces a tough task to replace him. It also puts into question whether or not Wade Phillips will remain the Broncos defensive coordinator. He mostly likely will, but a Raiders fan can dream.

By all accounts, Kubiak is as good of a person as there is in the league, so rivalry aside, best of luck to him in his future endeavors.

