AFC playoff picture: Chiefs aim for No. 2 seed

After the Week 16 action, the Kansas City Chiefs still have a shot to win the West and get a two-seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Whew, this has been a wild year in the AFC. The New England Patriots are still the big bad bear, taking down a bye and potentially a first seed should they win against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Of course, we have our own team to consider, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Denver Broncos on Christmas night.

After Week 16, here’s what we are looking at:

1. New England Patriots (13-2)

2. Oakland Raiders (12-3)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

4. Houston Texans (9-6)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

6. Miami Dolphins (10-5)

All the teams above have clinched, so we know who the six participants will be. Pittsburgh, New England and Houston have clinched their divisions, but none of the seeds are set. Kansas City can either be the second, fifth or sixth seeds, depending on what happens this upcoming weekend.

It boils down to this. If the Dolphins lose to the Patriots, the Chiefs can’t be worse than the No. 5 seed. Should the Dolphins win, the Chiefs must do the same or face being the No. 6 seed with a loss.

In terms of winning the West, Kansas City needs to beat the Chargers and ope the Broncos can beat the Raiders in Denver.

