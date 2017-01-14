AFC Divisional Playoff 2017, Texans vs Patriots: Recap, Highlights, More

The Houston Texans fought hard but in the end the New England Patriots were too much to handle as they earn a place in the AFC title game.

Houston Texans 16 New England Patriots 34

The final score really wasn’t indicative of the battle the Patriots had on their hands. They had all they could handle in this one, especially early. In the first half, the Texans got into Tom Brady‘s face and kept the game close. The two teams exchanged three and outs early. Dion Lewis drove the scoring forward, catching a touchdown pass from Brady as well as running back a kickoff for a score.

In the second quarter, the Texans made it close after picking a Brady pass off early. They took the game into halftime only down 17-13. But in the second half, Bill Belichick and company did what they do best. They made adjustments. Nobody does it better than they do.

Brady was picked off once more, but the offense put up 17 points in the second half. A third quarter touchdown pass to James White put New England up by 11, and Lewis’ rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter put the game away as New England moves on, taking the game by the score of 34-16.

Turnovers made the difference here. In the first half, the Texans played turnover-free football and were in the game. In the second half, they turned the ball over three times, and the Patriots won the game going away. The team that wins playoff games is the team that doesn’t make mistakes. Protecting the football is tantamount to winning, and Brady and company won the turnover battle, so they move on.

The Texans played a good game, especially on defense. At times they were a bit too aggressive in putting hits on Brady, as Jadeveon Clowney was flagged for one personal foul. But they did get Brady off of his spot several times in the game, making him uncomfortable. Wait and see how good this defense will be when J.J. Watt returns next year.

Three Stars

Julian Edelman, Patriots — Brady’s favorite target posted a game-high eight receptions for 137 yards.

Dion Lewis, Patriots — Lewis became the first player in league history to catch a touchdown pass and run back a kick for a touchdown in the same quarter of a playoff game. He added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter which proved to be New England’s game winner.

A.J. Bouye, Texans — Bouye played a solid game in a losing cause, picking off Brady once and forcing a fumble.

Highlights

TB12 is INTERCEPTED. ???? Bouye comes away with the pick off the deflection! #HOUvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/hzjv6lwzjZ — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017

We got a game! Osweiler finds C.J. Fiedorowicz for the wide open TD! #HOUvsNE #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/Ejyj7LjmKI — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017

Next Game

New England will host the winner of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

