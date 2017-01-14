AFC Divisional Playoff 2017, Texans vs Patriots Live Stream: Watch Online

The New England Patriots host the Hosuton Texans at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 14 in an AFC Divisional Playoff game. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

Even while facing their fair share of adversity, the New England Patriots rolled through the regular season, snagging the number one seed in the AFC with a record of 14-2. For their first playoff test, the Patriots will host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

The Texans are coming off of an impressive 27-14 victory over a Derek Carr-less Oakland Raiders. The Texans defense played great against the Raiders and Brock Osweiler played much better than he did during the regular season. That being said, the Texans are going to need an extraordinary performance in all three phases of the game to come away with a win on Saturday.

Tom Brady and the Patriots offense is a well-oiled machine and their defense has really come through in recent weeks. They are an extremely disciplined and complete football team that has a ton of post-season experience. The Patriots will undoubtedly be ready to go against the Texans.

These two teams faced off way back in Week 3 of the regular season. Not only did the Patriots win the game 27-0; it was in Houston and rookie Jacoby Brissett was making his first career start. Now, the Patriots have a healthy Tom Brady and our on their home field. I cannot say that I love the Texans’ chances in this one.

The Patriots are a 15.5 point favorite in this game and for good reason. They are clearly the superior team and have the home field advantage.

That being said, there is a reason they play the games. Anything can happen once the whistle blows, and the Patriots will have to come in and compete in order to advance. They are the obvious favorites here, but the Texans should be motivated to come in and make this a game.

CBS will have the television coverage of this game, so if you are looking for an online stream, look no further than CBS All Access. You will need a subscription for the service, but CBS allows you to try the first week for free.

Details for Saturday’s game are below

Date: Saturday, January 14

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Foxborough, MA

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access

The Patriots should be able to take care of business against the Texans, but Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus and company are not going to go down without a fight. Is the just the next step on the road to another Patriots’ Super Bowl or will we see a shocker?

