Adrian Peterson says his knee wasn’t the reason he didn’t play against Packers

Adrian Peterson has missed most of this season after tearing his meniscus in Week 2 against the Packers. So when Peterson, who returned last week against the Colts, was listed as inactive for the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 16 matchup against Green Bay, many assumed his knee was the culprit.

But the star running back told ESPN that his strained groin/adductor muscle was the reason he would not be on the field Sunday. Peterson told the outlet that he might still play in the Vikings’ season finale against the Bears next Sunday.

Peterson, who had six carries for 22 yards last week, would need the team to pick up his 2017 option, which includes a $6 million roster bonus, on the third day of the league year to return to the Vikings next season. The team likely would want to restructure his contract, which would carry an $18 million cap figure, in 2017 for a running back who turns 32 in March.