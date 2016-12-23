Adrian Peterson ruled out for Vikings in week 16 against Packers

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled Adrian Peterson out of the week 16 contest against the Green Bay Packers with their playoff hopes on the line.

Adrian Peterson was supposed to be the spark that helped ignite a struggling Minnesota Vikings run offense when he returned from injured reserve before the week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

However, the veteran running back was unable to get things going during that contest. He gained just 22 yards on his 6 carries and added one catch for one yard, but there was still hope he could get warmed up for the cold upcoming game at Lambeau Field.

Sadly, that won’t be happening. According to the injury report released on Friday on the official Minnesota Vikings website, Adrian Peterson has already been ruled out of the week 16 contest vs the Packers.

The report sites injuries to his knee and groin as the reasons for missing the game.

The main reason this is disappointing news to Vikings fans is because the team needs desperately to win this upcoming game if they want to continue having any kind of chance at a postseason appearance and having a weapon like Peterson available would have been a major benefit to the struggling offense.

The writing for this move was on the wall prior to the injury report’s release. When the Vikings placed cornerback Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve earlier in the day, they promoted C.J Ham, a running back, to the active roster.

If the Minnesota Vikings fail to defeat the Packers in week 16, this could be the last time fans see Adrian Peterson in a Minnesota uniform this season. If the team gets eliminated from playoff contention, they will likely allow Peterson more time to fully heal and keep him out of the final game of the season against the Chicago Bears.

