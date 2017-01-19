Adrian Peterson reiterates that he wants to remain with Vikings in 2017

The status of the Vikings running back seems to be up in the air, but he stated again on Thursday that he would like to remain in purple next season.

Behind all of the headlines falsely stating that current Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson wants to leave the team and play elsewhere in 2017, lies the actual boring truth that came out of his mouth on Thursday during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

The very first question Peterson was asked on the show was where he envisions himself playing in 2017. His answer was pretty plain and simple.

Not Tampa Bay, not New York, and not even Houston. But actually Minnesota.

Adrian Peterson ACTUALLY began this morning saying he would like to stay with the #Vikings in 2017… pic.twitter.com/2n2UrrXV6Q — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) January 19, 2017

The snippet that some media outlets seem to be running away with occurred when the analysts (if anyone could even call them that) on the show kept badgering and pressuring Peterson into naming a few teams that he would be interested in playing for next season if it did not work out with the Vikings.

I’m usually the 1st one to rip Adrian Peterson, but what he said this morning has been completely blown out of proportion…#Vikings pic.twitter.com/cmIJefFQ9T — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) January 19, 2017

So the fact that he maybe agreed with the analysts on a few destinations means that he wants to play elsewhere in 2017? Well that is obviously what it meant to the New York Post on Thursday.

Adrian Peterson: If Vikings cut me, I want to sign with Giants https://t.co/iYc87YHyXy — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 19, 2017

Now Peterson did make his normal absurd statements during the interview on Thursday as well.

Claiming that he is still worth an $18 million per year salary and that he can play at a high level for at least five more seasons. Stories on those statements alone could have easily been written and still generated a ton of conversation.

But some outlets felt it was a better idea to mislead their readers and publish content that centered around information that just is not true.

Peterson has had plenty of moments throughout his NFL career where he probably should not have said certain things. But Thursday was not another one of those instances.

He clearly stated that he would like to stay with the team in 2017 and at the same time he understands that the league he is in is also a business and certain moves have to be made each offseason. That is all that should have came out of Thursday’s interview. But unfortunately, some people had other intentions in mind.

This article originally appeared on