Adrian Peterson misses Vikings practice, isn’t sure if he’ll play Saturday

The Minnesota Vikings welcomed Adrian Peterson back to the starting lineup on Sunday against the Colts, but his stay may have been short-lived.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Peterson was not at practice on Wednesday.

 

After practice, Peterson said he has some nicks and didn’t practice due to Wednesday being a rehab day. While he previously said he expects to play Saturday, he isn’t sure if that’ll happen.

He did not look like himself in his first game back, rushing just six times for 22 yards. Even when he was healthy early in the year, Peterson struggled.

On Wednesday, Mike Zimmer admitted Peterson probably isn’t 100 percent healthy just yet.

This season, he has just 72 yards on 37 carries and has yet to score a touchdown.