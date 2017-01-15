Adrian Clayborn out for playoffs with torn bicep

Tough news for the Atlanta Falcons. Defensive end Adrian Clayborn tore his bicep in Saturday night’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. He is out for the year.

While the Atlanta Falcons should feel amped about defeating the Seattle Seahawks 36-20 on Saturday night to advance to the 2016 NFC Championship Game, it came with a price.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “Falcons DE Adrian Clayborn tore his bicep and is out for the rest of the playoffs”. This is terrible news for the Atlanta pass rush going forward.

Source: #Falcons DE Adrian Clayborn tore his bicep and is out for the rest of the playoffs. Rough news heading into Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2017

While he didn’t get the notoriety of teammates Vic Beasley Jr. or Dwight Freeney, Clayborn was a key member of the improving Falcons pass rush. Clayborn was hand selected to play in Falcons head coach Dan Quinn’s 4-3 under base scheme back in 2015 free agency. He was key in the Atlanta pass rush helping set up looping stunts for Beasley to get quarterback sacks.

Quinn has coached up his defensive line, as this is his specialty as a coach. However, missing Clayborn the rest of the way doesn’t help the Falcons in their quest to Super Bowl 51. His injury in Saturday’s night home game against Seattle went a bit unnoticed given how well Atlanta was playing. However, his impact will be felt in his absence the rest of the way.

In the 2016 NFC Championship Game, Atlanta is guaranteed to face a starting quarterback that can make plays with his legs. Atlanta will face the winner of Sunday’s NFC Divisional game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. If Atlanta struggles to wrangle either Dak Prescott or Aaron Rodgers next Sunday, Clayborn’s absence could be a big reason for that.

