Adam Vinatieri Accomplished Another Record-Breaking Feat this Season with Colts

According to the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri accomplished another history-breaking feat this season:

Congrats to #NFLPA EC member & @Colts K @adamvinatieri for becoming only player to score 100+ pts in 19 different seasons, w/ 125 this year! pic.twitter.com/oJCGvh1932 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 11, 2017

The 44 year old kicker continues to be an ageless wonder for the Colts as he remains one of the best kickers in all of football. Specifically, Vinatieri converted 27 of 31 field goal attempts (87.1%)–including 7 of 9 field goals from 50+ yards, while being perfect on all 44 PAT attempts.

Of course, Vinatieri also serves on the NFLPA’s Executive Committee among other notable current and former NFL players, so it’s a nice tip of the cap from the union to take note of the 21-year veteran’s latest accomplishment.

As a 4x Super Bowl Champion, 3x First-Team All-Pro, 3x Pro Bowler, Member of the NFL 2000’s All-Decade Team, and having made his record-breaking 44th consecutive field goal this season, there’s little else for Vinatieri to actually accomplish–although another Super Bowl ring with the Colts would obviously be nice.

He remains under contract for at least another season with the Colts next year and has shown relatively no signs of slowing down. It’ll be interesting to see what other records Vinatieri can break coming up with the Colts in 2017.

