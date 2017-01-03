Adam Jones arrested on multiple charges

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones arrested on four charges following Tuesday morning incident.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is facing four charges following an incident Tuesday morning. Jones was arrested after allegedly pushing a man and poking him in the eye. Jones was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance. It is alleged that Jones refused to enter the police car, head-butted a police officer and spit on a nurse at the jail.

Legal problems are nothing new to Jones, who has been arrested multiple times since entering the NFL in 2005. But Jones had been able to stay out of legal trouble over the past few years. In 2013 Jones was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault. But those charges were dropped. In 2011, Jones plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Just months after being draft fifth overall by the Tennessee Titans, Jones was arrested for assault and felony vandalism at a Nashville nightclub. In February 2006, Jones was charged with possession of marijuana and two obstructing police misdemeanors. Again in August 2006, Jones was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Two months later, Jones was arrested for an assault misdemeanor. The Titans suspended Jones for one game following the incident.

In February 2007, Jones was involved in a Las Vegas strip club shooting that left one man paralyzed. In June 2007, Jones was charged with felony coercion for his involvement in the incident. Jones pleaded no contest to the charge. Five years later, Jones was ordered to pay $11 million dollars to two injured employees from the club.

As part of the NFL’s player conduct policy, that was introduced by commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFL suspended Jones for the entire 2007 season. The Titans traded Jones to the Dallas Cowboys. Jones played nine games for the Cowboys but was suspended again following an incident with his team assigned bodyguard. The NFL suspended six games and ordered to attend alcohol rehabilitation.

Jones sat out the entire 2009 season after the Cowboys released the troubled cornerback. Jones would go the entire season unsigned. In 2010, the Bengals gambled and signed Jones. In seven season with the Bengals, Jones made the All-Pro team in 2014 and the Pro Bowl in 2015.

