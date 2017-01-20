Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Atlanta Falcons fans, Georgia Dome

Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to throw some shade at the Atlanta Falcons and the Georgia Dome before the NFC Championship.

During Friday's press conference leading up to the 2017 NFC Championship, Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to inject some thinly veiled criticism of his upcoming opponent in the Atlanta Falcons and their fans.

Rodgers would say with a smirk on his face about playing in the Georgia Dome, “it’s really loud in there. Whether that’s all natural or not that remains to be seen.”

Atlanta did have to forfeit a 2016 fifth round pick because of the embarrassing NoiseGate scandal, where the Georgia Dome was accused of pumping in artificial crowd noise. To be fair, Atlanta is a fickle sports market with a ton of transplants. The city’s enthusiasm for its professional sports teams ebbs and flows with their on-field success. In the final two years of the Mike Smith era in Atlanta, the Falcons went 10-22.

That being said, Sunday will be the final game in the history of the Georgia Dome. The Falcons will move into brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium next year along with MLS expansion team Atlanta United FC.

When the Falcons are playing well like they have been in 2016, the Georgia Dome is packed and one of the loudest home stadiums in the NFL. It only aids the Falcons, helping the team in the pass rush and hurting the running game for the opposition.

Expect Rodgers to run his Packers offense with 100 decibels blaring before every snap. Sunday is one of the five biggest games in Falcons franchise history. They have far and away the healthier of the two teams. Atlanta won the previous 2016 meeting between these two teams 33-32 on October 30th.

The Falcons put up 36 points on the Seattle Seahawks last weekend. Green Bay doesn’t have anything close to Seattle’s personnel defensively. However, Rodgers is playing the position of quarterback better than anybody has ever done in the last two and a half months.

Then again, Rodgers just criticized an entire fan base before playing a road playoff game. The Georgia Dome will be louder than AT&T Stadium was last week. Rodgers may not have three of his wide receivers, half of his team is supposedly sick, and he just gave Atlanta bulletin board material.

