Aaron Rodgers scores TD on Houdini-like run (Video)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making it even more difficult for pundits to ignore him as a viable MVP candidate. The two-time MVP scored his fourth touchdown of the day against the Minnesota Vikings. After Rodgers was in danger of getting sacked, he escaped and turned it into a six-yard touchdown run. This gave the Packers an insurance score right before halftime. They now lead the Vikings, 28-13, at the half. Here is a video of Rodgers showing off his incredible scrambling ability.

Rodgers’ Lambeau Leap went a little longer than expected, as he struggled to escape the clutches of jubilant Packers fans.

This Packers fan didn’t want to let Aaron Rodgers go pic.twitter.com/c1rgiL0Qkl — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) December 24, 2016

The Packers had a defensive hiccup earlier with a 71-yard touchdown catch allowed to wide receiver Adam Thielen. However, the defense has also recovered two fumbles. This has only made Rodgers’ job easier, as he has capitalized on both turnovers with a touchdown.

Rodgers previously threw three touchdown passes in the first half. Two of them have gone to wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who is having an incredible day as well. Nelson is making his fantasy owners cheerful with seven catches for 145 yards to go with his touchdowns.

Assuming the Packers hold off the Vikings for the win, they will improve to 9-6 and vault into prime position to win the NFC North. They will face the Detroit Lions in Week 17. The Lions are already 9-5 and would still win the North as long as they beat the Packers. Rodgers and the Packers offense are proving to be even more difficult to stop as the playoffs approach, though.

