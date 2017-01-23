Aaron Rodgers on Packers offseason: We need to reload

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the team needs to reload during the offseason to make sure they continue competing for championships.

Rodgers and the Packers were routed by Atlanta 44–21 in the NFC Championship, falling short of the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three seasons.

Green Bay will have 12 unrestricted free agents at the conclusion of the season, including running back Eddie Lacy, guard T.J. Lang, tight end Jared Cook and safety Micah Hyde.

“We need to reload,” Rodgers said. “I don’t think we need to rebuild, we need to reload. We have a lot of young guys who were big contributors that we didn’t expect starting the season out.”

Rodgers, who led the NFL with 40 touchdowns this season, said he has plenty in the tank for future runs at the title.

“I still feel pretty young. I’ve got a number of years left in me,” Rodgers said. “We need to make sure we’re going all in every year to win, and we can take a big step this offseason.”

– Scooby Axson

