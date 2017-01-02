Aaron Rodgers: Leads Green Bay Packers to another division title

Aaron Rodgers has got to be near the top of the NFL MVP list after he led the Green Bay Packers to a defining 31-24 win on the road against the Detroit Lions Sunday night.

He did it with his arm, with his legs and with his experience, showing the world – and Cris Collinsworth – that it was not Matthew Stafford‘s time.

If there ever does come a time when Stafford overtakes Rodgers in any category – especially in how to win important games – it will be a surprise.

Green Bay went into the Lions den last night – an environment that Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said was the loudest he had ever experienced at Ford Field – and showed the football world that the Green Bay Packers are still one of, if not the hottest, team in the entire NFL.

Everybody thought the Lions were the team to beat. They were playing at home for the division title on national television against the team that had won the division four of the last five years.

Collinsworth began his pregame analysis by saying it was Matthew Stafford’s time.

The depleted Packers defense also did its part magnificently – holding the potent Lions defense in check for most of the game. Without the meaningless Hail Mary at the end, Green Bay would have held the Lions to 17 points – at home. Something that nobody saw coming, especially those who have followed this Packers team in 2017.

With cornerbacks Quinten Rollins and Damarious Randall out, defensive coordinator Dom Capers patched together a unit that gave up some big plays, but wore its bend-but-don’t-break badge prominently last night

Yes, the defense was stellar when it needed to be, but without Rodgers, it would have been time for the Lions to celebrate.

Rodgers was 27-of-39 against the Lions for an even 300 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He connected with eight different receivers, with Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams catching six each. It was Rodgers’ TD passes late in the game to Geronimo Allison and Adams that helped seal the deal for Green Bay.

But just for balance, McCarthy stayed true to his mantra about December football … that you have to run the ball to be successful.

Instead of leaning on Ty Montgomery, the Packers went with fullback Aaron Ripkowski as their main running back, feeding him the ball in the first half. He finished with nine carries for 61 yards, while Montgomery chipped in eight carries for 44 yards.

Rodgers was right behind with 10 carries for 42 yards.

In all, the Packers tallied 155 yards on the ground.

Though the Lions threw in that meaningless Hail Mary inside of two minutes, it wasn’t enough to keep the Packers from winning their fifth NFC North title for the fifth time in six years.

But again, it was Rodgers who continued his hot play and led the Packers to victory.

He also continued a December roll that has brought the Packers from the depths of their 4-6 record in November to a division title.

The two-time MVP is still undefeated at Lambeau Field in December since 2008, his first year as a starter. He’s won 16 straight in a span of nearly a decade.

And because of Rodgers’ MVP-like performances over the team’s six-game winning streak, Rodgers has completed 142 of 200 passes for 1,667 yards, 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Incredible.

With the win the Packers earn a home playoff spot with the New York Giants coming to Lambeau Field on Sunday. For a team that was considered dead a little over a month ago, that’s quite an accomplishment – one that wouldn’t have been possible without Rodgers’ resurrection the past six weeks.

Stay tuned …

