Aaron Rodgers Jukes Defender Out of Shoes on Touchdown Run (Video)

Aaron Rodgers put a Minnesota Vikings defender on skates with a nasty juke move to earn a Green Bay Packers touchdown.

When healthy, it seems like the athleticism of Aaron Rodgers still somehow gets underrated. However, with concerns about his hamstring he injured weeks ago, there were questions about if we’d see any of that from him throughout the rest of the 2016 season. If you ask at least one Minnesota Vikings defender, they’d probably wish that was actually the case.

For starters, Rodgers was absolutely on fire in the first half from Lambeau Field. He found Jordy Nelson twice and Davante Adams in between those two for Nelson to give the Packers the big lead. The next time the Pack was in scoring distance, though, Rodgers showed he can do it with more than just his arm.

After escaping a bit of a pass-rush, Rodgers rolled out to his left to try and find room to throw. Instead, he found room to run. The Packers quarterback tucked the ball down and took off. However, it looked like Xavier Rhodes might be able to come up and make a play. Instead, Rodgers looked like a veteran running back as he unleashed a nasty juke that put Rhodes on skates and sent him flying by. The quarterback then finished his trot into the end zone:

And a better look at the juke itself that sent Rhodes flying by:

When you’re arguably the best quarterback solely based on throwing the football and can run the ball with moves like that, it’s just unfair.

After a slow start to the season, Rodgers and the Packers are absolutely rolling to finish the year. People were writing them off early on, but now it looks like there’s nothing that might be able to stop them.

