Aaron Rodgers improvised on Jared Cook catch like kid in a sandlot

Aaron Rodgers said the play call on the game-saving pass to tight end Jared Cook was totally improvisational.

The Green Bay Packers were able to advance to the 2016 NFC Championship Game on the craziest of passes you’ll ever see. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers would make arguably the greatest throw of his life: a 36-yard dime to Jared Cook.

This third and 20 completion from Rodgers to Cook would set up a game-winning 51-yard field goal off the right leg of Packers kicker Mason Crosby. Rodgers’ pass to Cook looked like the result of a broken play, but there is more to this narrative.

According to the Monday Morning Quarterback’s Robert Klemko, Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb said that Rodgers ad-libbed the whole thing in arguably the greatest sandlot play of all-time.

Cobb said the final play was not an actual playcall. Rodgers just told each receiver what to do, like a kid drawing in the dirt. Seriously. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 16, 2017

Rodgers had enough confidence in his abilities that he essentially told every Packers receiver what to do on the pass attempt to get in field goal range. He threw the football through the keyhole to hit Cook near the sideline.

It now makes sense why Cook was so wide open. The play design was completely made up. One has to think if Packers head coach Mike McCarthy knew that Rodgers was going to wing it. Did he want his MVP candidate to do that?

With the precision Rodgers can throw with at any time, McCarthy being on board with this impromptu play design isn’t the least bit shocking. Green Bay was able to slice through Dallas’ defense but will need to play a little tight offensively to hope to do the same against the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.

This article originally appeared on